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Lauren Price Eyes Historic Showdown with Claressa Shields

Welterweight world champion Lauren Price expresses her readiness to challenge American Claressa Shields in a significant boxing showdown. After a recent victory in Cardiff, Price is eager to cement her legacy by facing top fighters, including a potential clash with Shields, despite needing to move up in weight classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:12 IST
Lauren Price Eyes Historic Showdown with Claressa Shields

Welterweight world champion Lauren Price is setting her sights on a headline-grabbing fight with American boxing superstar Claressa Shields, confident that she is ready to seize this career-defining moment. Price recently defended her WBC, WBA, and IBF titles successfully and now sees a potential bout with Shields on the horizon.

Price, an Olympic champion from the Tokyo Games, is passionate about engaging in monumental fights to solidify her boxing legacy. She insists that both she and Shields are in their prime and should clash now rather than later, highlighting the mutual accolades that make this matchup one of the most anticipated.

Despite Shields' higher weight class, Price is undeterred, planning to advance her weight category to make the fight happen. Promoter Ben Shalom has suggested a two-fight deal, possibly taking matches to both the UK and the USA. Price emphasizes the potential excitement and financial rewards of hosting a match in Wales, backed by her strong fan base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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