Hockey India's Dilemma: Picking Teams for Asian Games and World Cup

The Sports Ministry has called on Hockey India to nominate its top teams for the upcoming Asian Games amidst ongoing discussions about selecting separate squads for the World Cup. The aim is to prevent player burnout during the closely scheduled events.

The World Cup is set for August 15-30 in Belgium and the Netherlands, while the Asian Games are from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Despite not clashing directly, the tight schedule poses a challenge for player readiness.

Coaches Craig Fulton and Sjoerd Marijne favor using the same team for both tournaments, but the ministry suggests maintaining a competitive B team. The gold medalists in the Asian Games will qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Bholanath Singh of Hockey India emphasizes considering all factors before squad decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)