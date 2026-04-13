India Eyes Indigenous Sports for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced plans for the 2030 Commonwealth Games to spot several indigenous Indian sports, including Kabaddi and Mallakhamb in its program.

The Games, set in Ahmedabad, will also see cricket and hockey reintroduced after their absence from the recent edition in Glasgow.

The preparation involves collaborations among over 23 ministries, ensuring successful execution as India aims to recapture the hosting glory it experienced in 2010.