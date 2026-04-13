Tim David Penalized for Disobeying Umpire During IPL Match

Tim David, an all-rounder for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, faced a penalty after Monday's game against Mumbai Indians for failing to follow an umpire's instructions, leading to a 25% deduction in his match fee and a demerit point.

This disciplinary action was taken during the IPL match, where David breached the Level 1 code of conduct for players and team officials. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs for maintaining a slow over-rate, which prolonged the game significantly.

The controversies arose in hot and humid conditions, with the first innings lasting just over two hours. David's infraction involved not handing over the ball to the umpires on two occasions, during critical overs of RCB's innings. Both players have accepted their respective sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)