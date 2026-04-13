Aaron Rai Finishes 48th at the Masters

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai ended his Masters campaign with a final-round score of 70, placing him at 48th on the leaderboard. Over the course of the tournament, Rai delivered rounds of 71, 74, 78, and 70, concluding with an overall score of five-over.

In contrast, it was a triumphant event for Rory McIlroy, who captured the Masters title once again. McIlroy's remarkable performance at Augusta National Golf Club secured his second consecutive championship, demonstrating poise and mastery throughout the event.

The Masters, held annually at Augusta National, remains one of the most prestigious events in the golfing calendar, attracting top talent from around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)