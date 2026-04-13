Left Menu

Olympic Champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen Postpones Comeback After Achilles Surgery

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen delays his competitive return until July following Achilles surgery. The Norwegian, who had the procedure in February, is focusing on recovery and light training, intending to compete later in the year. His manager cites fitness progress as key to his comeback timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:19 IST
Olympic Champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen Postpones Comeback After Achilles Surgery
Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen has postponed his return to competitive running until July, following surgery on his Achilles tendon. His manager, Daniel Wessfeldt, confirmed this update on Monday, stating the athlete's priority is a full recovery.

The 25-year-old Norwegian middle-distance runner underwent the procedure in February to remedy a persistent tendon issue. Though he has resumed light training sessions, Ingebrigtsen will miss the early Diamond League events to concentrate on his rehabilitation. The decision aims to ensure he regains full fitness before returning to competition.

"Training progress in April and May will be crucial," Wessfeldt told Norwegian media. Should Ingebrigtsen recover swiftly, he could still compete in the latter part of the season. This delay follows his absence throughout most of the 2025 season and after a disappointing performance at the Tokyo World Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stalin accuses BJP-led Centre of 'secretively' working towards delimitation; amendment over women's quota, alleges conspiracy.

Stalin accuses BJP-led Centre of 'secretively' working towards delimitation;...

 India
2
Goldman Sachs Defies Profit Expectations Amid Global Volatility

Goldman Sachs Defies Profit Expectations Amid Global Volatility

 Global
3
Meloni Condemns Trump's Remarks on Pope Leo

Meloni Condemns Trump's Remarks on Pope Leo

 Italy
4
Hungary's Pro-European Turn: Magyar's Victory Promises EU Reforms

Hungary's Pro-European Turn: Magyar's Victory Promises EU Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026