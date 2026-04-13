Olympic Champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen Postpones Comeback After Achilles Surgery

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen has postponed his return to competitive running until July, following surgery on his Achilles tendon. His manager, Daniel Wessfeldt, confirmed this update on Monday, stating the athlete's priority is a full recovery.

The 25-year-old Norwegian middle-distance runner underwent the procedure in February to remedy a persistent tendon issue. Though he has resumed light training sessions, Ingebrigtsen will miss the early Diamond League events to concentrate on his rehabilitation. The decision aims to ensure he regains full fitness before returning to competition.

"Training progress in April and May will be crucial," Wessfeldt told Norwegian media. Should Ingebrigtsen recover swiftly, he could still compete in the latter part of the season. This delay follows his absence throughout most of the 2025 season and after a disappointing performance at the Tokyo World Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)