Left Menu

High-Stakes Drama: Bookies Reel from Grand National Upset

British bookmakers faced financial challenges during the Grand National steeplechase, despite high turnover of over £150 million. The victory of favorite I Am Maximus impacted profits, as bookmakers generally benefit from unexpected wins. The event's importance grew amid tougher gambling regulations and increasing competition from other betting sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:31 IST
High-Stakes Drama: Bookies Reel from Grand National Upset

The Grand National steeplechase generated over £150 million in turnovers for British bookmakers, but the repeated victory of crowd favorite I Am Maximus negatively impacted their profits. Bookmakers typically gain when outsiders win, but the short-priced favorite's win dealt a financial blow.

The Grand National, an annual race at Aintree first run in 1839, remains pivotal for attracting bettors amidst increasing regulatory pressures and competition from online gambling and sports betting. This year's event drew substantial betting interest, with Entain reporting its highest yearly volumes and William Hill noting growth in retail betting.

Surpassing the NFL Super Bowl and the U.S. Masters, the Grand National stands as the leading single-day betting event, a distinction it maintains even during concurrent global events like the soccer World Cup, noted Betfred. The race highlighted the high stakes for bookmakers amid a shifting betting landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stalin accuses BJP-led Centre of 'secretively' working towards delimitation; amendment over women's quota, alleges conspiracy.

Stalin accuses BJP-led Centre of 'secretively' working towards delimitation;...

 India
2
Goldman Sachs Defies Profit Expectations Amid Global Volatility

Goldman Sachs Defies Profit Expectations Amid Global Volatility

 Global
3
Meloni Condemns Trump's Remarks on Pope Leo

Meloni Condemns Trump's Remarks on Pope Leo

 Italy
4
Hungary's Pro-European Turn: Magyar's Victory Promises EU Reforms

Hungary's Pro-European Turn: Magyar's Victory Promises EU Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026