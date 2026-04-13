High-Stakes Drama: Bookies Reel from Grand National Upset

The Grand National steeplechase generated over £150 million in turnovers for British bookmakers, but the repeated victory of crowd favorite I Am Maximus negatively impacted their profits. Bookmakers typically gain when outsiders win, but the short-priced favorite's win dealt a financial blow.

The Grand National, an annual race at Aintree first run in 1839, remains pivotal for attracting bettors amidst increasing regulatory pressures and competition from online gambling and sports betting. This year's event drew substantial betting interest, with Entain reporting its highest yearly volumes and William Hill noting growth in retail betting.

Surpassing the NFL Super Bowl and the U.S. Masters, the Grand National stands as the leading single-day betting event, a distinction it maintains even during concurrent global events like the soccer World Cup, noted Betfred. The race highlighted the high stakes for bookmakers amid a shifting betting landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)