Olympic Boxing Bout Postponed: Imane Khelif's Setback in Paris Showdown
Olympic champion Imane Khelif's boxing match in Paris has been postponed due to a shoulder injury. Scheduled for April 23, the fight against Julia Ige will be rescheduled. The event's postponement comes amid ongoing gender eligibility debates following Khelif's disqualification from the 2023 World Championships.
Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif has suffered a setback, with her highly anticipated boxing match against Germany's Julia Ige in Paris postponed due to a shoulder injury. A clinical examination revealed the severity of her condition, leading to a rescheduled date.
Promoters emphasized athlete health as the top priority. Brahim Asloum, the event's promoter, reassured fans that a new date would soon be coordinated with the World Boxing Association, with refunds available for ticket holders.
Khelif hasn't competed officially since her Paris 2024 victory. Her eligibility was questioned during the 2023 World Championships, sparking debate over mandatory sex testing, a policy upheld by World Boxing for future competitions, including the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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