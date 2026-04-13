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Re-evaluation Delays Cast Shadow on National Sports Awards

The national sports awards in India have been delayed due to a re-evaluation process initiated by the Sports Ministry. The ministry is reassessing recommendations to ensure only deserving athletes receive honors. This has caused controversies among athletes, who feel disrespected by the delay and the unclear selection processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:27 IST
Re-evaluation Delays Cast Shadow on National Sports Awards
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The national sports awards in India are facing unprecedented delays, prompting speculations and discontent among athletes. According to the Ministry of Sports, a re-evaluation process is underway to guarantee that honors are bestowed only on deserving athletes.

The awards committee submitted its recommendations last December, but the ministry is reconsidering these names, stressing that the value of the awards should not be diluted. Concerns have been voiced over potential unworthy selections, and there are calls for a structured point system to simplify the selection process.

Prominent athletes, including decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, have criticized these delays on social media, noting the demotivating impact. The Arjuna awards, traditionally given on Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary, are particularly embroiled in controversies, with nominations in limbo.

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