Re-evaluation Delays Cast Shadow on National Sports Awards

The national sports awards in India are facing unprecedented delays, prompting speculations and discontent among athletes. According to the Ministry of Sports, a re-evaluation process is underway to guarantee that honors are bestowed only on deserving athletes.

The awards committee submitted its recommendations last December, but the ministry is reconsidering these names, stressing that the value of the awards should not be diluted. Concerns have been voiced over potential unworthy selections, and there are calls for a structured point system to simplify the selection process.

Prominent athletes, including decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, have criticized these delays on social media, noting the demotivating impact. The Arjuna awards, traditionally given on Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary, are particularly embroiled in controversies, with nominations in limbo.