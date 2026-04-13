FIFA Unveils Premium Ticket Tiers for World Cup

FIFA has announced the addition of new ticket tiers for this year's World Cup, unveiling more expensive options that elevate the cost of prime seating dramatically.

For the U.S. opener against Paraguay in Inglewood, California, premium front category 1 seats now reach an exorbitant $4,105. A previously priced top ticket at $2,735 has seen a substantial markup alongside other new categories.

Information regarding these adjustments came from The Athletic, with FIFA yet to officially respond to inquiries about the change. Notably, pricing for subsequent matches, such as Canada's opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the final match in New Jersey, have also soared.