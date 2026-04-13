ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Set for Historic Expansion and Prize Boost

As the countdown to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 begins, the International Cricket Council announces a significant increase in the tournament's prize money. The prize pool is set to extend to a remarkable $8,764,615, marking a 10% rise from the 2024 edition, reflecting an ongoing commitment to the growth of women's cricket.

The upcoming tournament in England and Wales marks a historic expansion, introducing 12 participating teams for the first time. The winners will collect $2,340,000, while the runners-up earn $1,170,000. The semi-finalists will receive $675,000 each, with group-stage victories bringing $31,154. Every team is promised a minimum of $247,500.

The ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta highlights the enormous strides in elevating women's cricket, emphasizing its growing global influence. In addition, the ICC Trophy Tour in partnership with DP World covers significant European locations leading up to the World Cup. The event commences on June 12, with England facing Sri Lanka in Birmingham.

(With inputs from agencies.)