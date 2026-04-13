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Sunrisers Dominate Royals with All-Round Performance

Sunrisers Hyderabad showcased a dominant performance against Rajasthan Royals, winning by 57 runs in the IPL. Ishan Kishan's explosive 91 runs and effective bowling by Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain sealed the victory as RR fell short, managing only 159 in their chase of 217.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:23 IST
Sunrisers Dominate Royals with All-Round Performance
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In a dazzling display of cricket prowess, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs during an Indian Premier League showdown on Monday. Ishan Kishan's brisk 91 set the tone for SRH, leading to a formidable score of 216 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Pivotal to SRH's innings were contributions from Heinrich Klaasen, who added a quick 40 from 26 balls, and Nitish Kumar Reddy's 28, further supported by Salil Arora's fast-paced 24 not out, sealing a solid run total.

Rajasthan Royals' chase crumbled early, with both Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain capturing four wickets each, leaving RR at a precarious 9 for 5. A late comeback attempt by Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja, who partnered for a 118-run stand, was not enough to secure victory.

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