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Sunrisers’ Debutants Shine in Stunning Victory Over Royals

Ishan Kishan's explosive 91 and remarkable debuts by Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a decisive 57-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, ending RR's four-match winning streak. SRH climbed to fourth place in standings, achieving a new momentum in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:37 IST
Sunrisers’ Debutants Shine in Stunning Victory Over Royals
Praful Hinge (centre) celebrating a wicket. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad, inspired by an electrifying 91 from captain Ishan Kishan, secured a 57-run triumph over Rajasthan Royals, snapping RR's four-match winning streak. Kishan's brilliance, coupled with the impressive debut performances of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, was instrumental in SRH posting 216/6.

Praful Hinge delivered a sensational spell, dismantling RR's top order as they struggled to recover from 9/5. Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja tried valiantly to steer the innings, adding 118 for the sixth wicket, but the debutants struck again to seal the victory for SRH.

SRH's innings, a blend of power and precision, featured cameo performances from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, exemplifying a cohesive team effort. This win positions SRH favorably in the tournament, marking a significant step forward amidst fierce competition.

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