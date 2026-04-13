Sunrisers’ Debutants Shine in Stunning Victory Over Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad, inspired by an electrifying 91 from captain Ishan Kishan, secured a 57-run triumph over Rajasthan Royals, snapping RR's four-match winning streak. Kishan's brilliance, coupled with the impressive debut performances of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, was instrumental in SRH posting 216/6.

Praful Hinge delivered a sensational spell, dismantling RR's top order as they struggled to recover from 9/5. Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja tried valiantly to steer the innings, adding 118 for the sixth wicket, but the debutants struck again to seal the victory for SRH.

SRH's innings, a blend of power and precision, featured cameo performances from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, exemplifying a cohesive team effort. This win positions SRH favorably in the tournament, marking a significant step forward amidst fierce competition.