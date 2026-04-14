End of an Era: Canterbury Crusaders Conclude Iconic Horse Parade
The Canterbury Crusaders have ended their 30-year tradition of the horse parade at matches due to safety concerns at their new stadium. Despite attempts to retain the tradition with new measures, it will not continue due to incompatible infrastructure. Fans are deeply disappointed by this decision.
The Canterbury Crusaders have made the difficult decision to discontinue their iconic horse parade, a hallmark of match-day experiences for over 30 years, due to safety issues at their new stadium, Te Kaha.
Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge expressed regret over the decision, highlighting efforts to adapt the tradition for the new venue, including turf protection and specialized rugs for the horses. He acknowledged the emotional connection fans have with the parade.
The tradition's discontinuation stems from infrastructural incompatibility at the new stadium, leaving fans and the riding group saddened by this change, symbolizing the end of an era for the Crusaders community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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