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Indian Cricketers Sweep Wisden Almanack 2026 Honours

Indian cricketers achieved remarkable success in the Wisden Almanack 2026, securing seven out of nine awards. Deepti Sharma and Abhishek Sharma stood out with top honours. Alongside them, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja were recognized for their Test series performances in England. Mitchell Starc and Haseeb Hameed were the other notable winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:54 IST
Indian Cricketers Sweep Wisden Almanack 2026 Honours
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The 2026 edition of the Wisden Almanack prominently features Indian cricketers, who have captured seven out of the nine distinguished awards, reinforcing their stature on the global stage.

Leading the accolades is Deepti Sharma, recognized as the Women's Cricketer of the Year following her stellar performance in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, where her efforts led India to a maiden victory. Alongside her, Abhishek Sharma shone as the T20 Cricketer of the Year with outstanding scores throughout the season.

Additionally, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja were acknowledged among Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year for their significant contributions during India's Test series in England. Completing the esteemed list, Mitchell Starc from Australia and England's Haseeb Hameed were also honored for their remarkable performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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