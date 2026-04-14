Indian Cricketers Sweep Wisden Almanack 2026 Honours

The 2026 edition of the Wisden Almanack prominently features Indian cricketers, who have captured seven out of the nine distinguished awards, reinforcing their stature on the global stage.

Leading the accolades is Deepti Sharma, recognized as the Women's Cricketer of the Year following her stellar performance in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, where her efforts led India to a maiden victory. Alongside her, Abhishek Sharma shone as the T20 Cricketer of the Year with outstanding scores throughout the season.

Additionally, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja were acknowledged among Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year for their significant contributions during India's Test series in England. Completing the esteemed list, Mitchell Starc from Australia and England's Haseeb Hameed were also honored for their remarkable performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)