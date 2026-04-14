Jack Draper's Determined Comeback from Injury Setbacks

Jack Draper confronted another hurdle in his tennis career after withdrawing from a match at the Barcelona Open due to a right leg injury. The 24-year-old faced this new complication while attempting a comeback following a six-month hiatus due to previous left arm troubles.

Despite Draper's remarkable win over Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells, his recent career has been marked by setbacks, including an early exit in Dubai and Miami, forcing him to preserve his fitness ahead of the prestigious clay season.

Argentine competitor Tomas Etcheverry had kind words for Draper, recognizing his fighting spirit and hoping for his swift recovery. With the French Open on the horizon, Draper remains determined to surmount these challenges and return stronger than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)