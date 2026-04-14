The Rivals: Alcaraz and Sinner's Race for World No. 1 in Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz is seizing the chance to retake the world number one spot from Jannik Sinner at this week's Barcelona Open, focusing on gradual improvements through the clay season as his primary goal. Although Alcaraz relinquished his Monte Carlo title and top world ranking to Sinner after Sunday's showdown in Monaco, he's determined to regain his position by securing victory on familiar terrain in Barcelona.

Alcaraz's prospects are buoyed by Sinner's absence from the draw after the Italian took a well-needed break following his consecutive victories in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo. "I won't miss him this week," Alcaraz quipped in his pre-tournament press conference on Monday.

Alcaraz, who begins his campaign against Otto Virtanen, aims to maintain his focus on consistent improvement. The Spaniard, 22, remains undeterred by his recent loss to Sinner, citing their budding rivalry as a driving force for self-improvement. Looking ahead to upcoming tournaments in Madrid and Rome, Alcaraz is set on strengthening his game ahead of his French Open title defense starting May 24.