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Cricket Controversy: Blessing Muzarabani Banned from PSL

Blessing Muzarabani has been banned for two years from the Pakistan Super League for joining IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, despite prior commitments to PSL's Islamabad United. His actions sparked a statement from the PCB, condemning breaches of contractual duties in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:01 IST
Cricket Controversy: Blessing Muzarabani Banned from PSL
Blessing Muzarabani

Blessing Muzarabani faces a two-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after choosing to play for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders over Islamabad United, the team he had initially committed to.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed disappointment, highlighting a violation of contractual obligations and good faith principles that are vital in global professional sports.

In a similar incident, South African cricketer Corbin Bosch received a one-year PSL ban for prioritizing the IPL over a previous agreement with Peshawar Zalmi.

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