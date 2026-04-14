Wisdom and Leadership: The Pillars of Mohammad Shami's Impact at IPL 2026

Beyond his outstanding on-field performances for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, Mohammad Shami's wisdom and leadership qualities have won admiration from the franchise's Global Cricket Director, Tom Moody.

Despite being out of favor with the Indian team, the veteran pacer's impressive economy rate and comprehensive skill set have made him an asset. 'His unique ability to swing the ball and his fitness levels make him a real threat,' Moody elaborated ahead of their game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Moody also addressed concerns surrounding Nicholas Pooran's lackluster start, expressing confidence that improvement is imminent. In a positive development, injured pacers Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan are nearing full fitness, promising a reinforced bowling lineup as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)