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Andoni Iraola: A Legacy at Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola will leave the club at the end of the season. He transformed the team's standing, achieving a club-record points total. Iraola, praised for his leadership and tactical prowess, decided to step away, leaving behind a legacy admired by colleagues and fans alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bournemouth | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:41 IST
Andoni Iraola: A Legacy at Bournemouth
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has announced his departure from the Premier League club at the end of the current season, citing the right timing to step down despite memorable achievements with the team.

The Spanish coach improved Bournemouth's standing significantly during his tenure, taking them to a club-record points total. Under his leadership, the team is currently in the running for European competition, just three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

Club officials and staff have expressed their admiration for Iraola's innovation and leadership, highlighting his transformative impact on the team both on and off the field. His departure marks the end of a significant era for AFC Bournemouth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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