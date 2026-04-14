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Matt Crocker's Surprising Departure: US Soccer Director Heads to Saudi Opportunity

Matt Crocker resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation's sporting director to pursue a new role in Saudi Arabia. His unexpected departure comes ahead of the World Cup and amid strategic developments within USSF. Dan Helfrich will assume additional responsibilities as the USSF adapts to Crocker's exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:43 IST
Matt Crocker's Surprising Departure: US Soccer Director Heads to Saudi Opportunity

In a surprise move, Matt Crocker has stepped down as the sporting director of the U.S. Soccer Federation just two months before the World Cup kicks off. His next venture is set to be an international opportunity in Saudi Arabia, as initially reported by Fox.

This exit comes at a critical time for the USSF, which will soon open a vast 200-acre training facility in Georgia. As the federation adjusts, newly-hired COO Dan Helfrich is tasked with overseeing sporting operations and collaborating closely with other directors.

Crocker's USSF tenure, beginning in April 2023, was marked by significant decisions, including coaching appointments and changes. His departure leaves the federation to navigate the World Cup preparations and future strategic directions without his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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