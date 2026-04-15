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Usyk vs. Verhoeven: Heavyweight Showdown in Egypt Sparks Debate

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk faces scrutiny for defending his WBC title against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven. Despite criticism for not choosing a traditional boxer, Usyk explains his desire to follow his own path. The match is set for May 23 in Egypt, highlighting Verhoeven's weight advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:50 IST
Usyk vs. Verhoeven: Heavyweight Showdown in Egypt Sparks Debate

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is facing criticism after deciding to defend his WBC title against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven. The Ukrainian, who has not fought since defeating Daniel Dubois, will face Verhoeven in Egypt on May 23.

Usyk, holder of the IBF, WBA, and WBC titles, insists this fight marks a personal choice, allowing him to follow his own path rather than public expectations. "One time I want to do what I want," Usyk stated at a press conference.

Verhoeven, lacking boxing experience, believes his natural heavyweight status and weight advantage will be crucial. "When I land my best punch on him, he will go down," said Verhoeven confidently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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