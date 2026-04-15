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PSG's Dembele Dismantles Liverpool to Secure Champions League Semi-final Spot

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield, securing a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with a 4-0 aggregate. Ousmane Dembele's late double struck the decisive blow. PSG advances to face the winner of the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid tie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:31 IST
PSG's Dembele Dismantles Liverpool to Secure Champions League Semi-final Spot
PSG and Liverpool players in action (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) emerged victorious against Liverpool with a decisive 2-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday, securing their spot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with a convincing 4-0 aggregate triumph. A late brace from PSG's Ousmane Dembele orchestrated Liverpool's downfall, according to the UEFA Champions League website.

Starting the match with a 2-0 deficit from the first leg, Arne Slot's squad began the encounter with high intensity, generating several early opportunities. Despite their efforts, PSG remained composed, maintaining a stalemate by halftime. Although Liverpool intensively pressed forward during the second half, they failed to penetrate PSG's defense. A potential game-altering penalty was revoked following a VAR review in the 67th minute, further diminishing their impetus.

In the closing moments, Dembele broke through for PSG, netting twice—first at the 72nd minute and then in stoppage time—cementing their victory. His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match accolade, as his goal count in this competition rose to 24, with a striking eight against English teams. PSG now gears up to face the victor of the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid matchup in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Liverpool faces an early exit from European contention, shifting their focus back to potential domestic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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