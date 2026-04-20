Ben Shelton Makes History with Munich Open Triumph

Ben Shelton has etched his name in tennis history with a victory at the Munich Open, setting a significant milestone for American men's tennis. His triumph is the first at a level above ATP 250 for a U.S. player since Andre Agassi's 2002 win at the Rome Masters.

The 23-year-old defeated Flavio Cobolli 6-2 7-5, becoming the fifth American this century to claim a claycourt title outside the U.S. Now, he joins the ranks of legends like Agassi, Andy Roddick, Sam Querrey, and Sebastian Korda.

Shelton's victory comes as a powerful statement ahead of the French Open starting May 24. As American women thrive on clay, the focus shifts to the men's potential to end a Grand Slam drought, with hopes pinned on players like Shelton to carry the torch forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)