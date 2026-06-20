Tennis-Fritz rallies past Zverev to seal Halle final spot

Top Seed Alexander Zverev Was Knocked Out Of The Halle Open After A Battling Threeset Defeat By American Taylor Fritz In The Semifinals On Saturday World Number Three Zverev

Top seed Alexander Zverev ​was knocked out of ​the Halle Open ‌after a ​battling three-set defeat by American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on ‌Saturday. World number three Zverev, fresh off his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, lost 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 ‌in a match lasting two hours and 39 minutes.

The ‌German, a finalist at Halle in 2016 and 2017, entered the match with a poor recent record against Fritz, having lost ⁠his ​previous six meetings ⁠with the American. He made a strong start, securing an early break, ⁠but Fritz responded to force a tiebreak, which Zverev ​won.

Fritz hit back in the second set, turning the ⁠momentum decisively in his favour by winning 12 consecutive points and levelling ⁠the ​match. In the decider, both players were locked in a tense battle before Fritz produced a late ⁠break to seal victory and book his place in the final.

He ⁠will ⁠face Germany’s Daniel Altmaier or fellow American Frances Tiafoe in Sunday’s title clash.