Sri Lanka's Dewmi Vihanga ruled out of Women's T20 Asia Cup with knee injury; Nimasha Meepage named replacement

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga will have to wait for her T20I debut after being ruled out of the Women's T20 Asia Cup with a right knee injury. Left-arm spinner Nimasha Meepage has been named as her replacement.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 14:18 IST
Sri Lanka's Dewmi Vihanga ruled out of Women's T20 Asia Cup with knee injury; Nimasha Meepage named replacement
Sri Lanka players (Photo/ ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga will have to wait for her T20I debut after being ruled out of the Women's T20 Asia Cup with a right knee injury. Left-arm spinner Nimasha Meepage has been named as her replacement. Vihanga did not travel with the Sri Lankan squad to the UAE after sustaining the injury during a practice match. Meepage, who made her T20I debut in December 2025, has represented Sri Lanka 14 times across formats. She has taken six wickets in nine T20I innings at an average of 38.33 and an economy rate of 7.66, as per Cricinfo.

The remainder of the squad remains unchanged, with Chamari Athapaththu set to lead the defending champions and Harshitha Samarawickrama named as her deputy. Kaushini Nuthyangana is the only wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad. The tournament will begin with a Group A clash between Hong Kong and Thailand on August 28. The marquee group-stage fixture between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 5.

Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Thailand, while defending champions Sri Lanka are placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Indonesia and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE). Group B action then takes off on 29 August with Sri Lanka going up against the hosts UAE. India, the most successful side in the tournament, will begin their campaign on 30 August against Thailand.

Sri Lanka squad for the Women's T20 Asia Cup: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama (vice-capt), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Chethana Vimukthi, Kawya Kavindi, Mithali Ayodhya, Nimasha Meepage. (ANI)

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