"Its excessive": Argentina's Paredes breaks silence on 10-match ban imposed for post WC final altercation

Argentina's Leandro Paredes has broken his silence after being handed a 10-match ban following an altercation with Spanish players in the aftermath of the FIFA World Cup final loss, calling it "excessive" and saying that it can be reduced. Paredes, the Argentine midfielder, was involved in post-match ruckus after Argentina's 1-0 loss to Spain courtesy of an extra-time winner from Ferran Torres. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee (FDC) has imposed sanctions on the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and several players and officials following various incidents reported during different matches of the World Cup just a few days back.

Speaking after his match with Boca Juniors this weekend, Parades said that he was punched by young Spanish player Gavi, who got a one-match suspension. "It seems exaggerated. The strange thing is also that Gavi was given one, who is the one who gave me the punch in the chest... but hey, that is it. Now we have to appeal the sanction, the people who know about these things will see if they can overturn it. For me, it is excessive, and I think it can be reduced,' Paredes said, as quoted by Goal.com.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has been fined USD 321,000 for breaches of multiple articles of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), including the use of a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature, team misconduct, discrimination and racist abuse, and failure to ensure order and security at matches, according to the statement issued by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee. The sanctions were imposed in light of discriminatory chants and gestures by Argentina supporters during the tournament.

In addition to the fine, the AFA has been ordered to play its next two home matches with a limited number of spectators, allowing only 50 per cent attendance, due to the breach related to discrimination and racist abuse. FIFA further stated that USD 100,000 from the total fine must be invested in a plan aimed at combating discrimination. The governing body also confirmed that part of the sanction, including one of the two home-match restrictions and USD 100,000 of the fine, has been suspended with a probationary period.

Meanwhile, following the report submitted by the Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor regarding incidents during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, FIFA has also announced individual sanctions. Argentina players Paredes and Nahuel Molina have received suspensions of 10 and seven matches respectively, along with fines of USD 90,000 each.

Thiago Almada has been handed a one-match suspension and fined USD 30,000, while team official Roberto Ayala has been suspended for three matches and fined USD 30,000. Spain player Pablo Martin Paez Gavira has also received a one-match suspension and a fine of USD 30,000.

As per Article 69 paragraphs 2 a) and 3 of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee (FDC), the match suspensions will be carried over to the next matches of the respective national teams. FIFA said the concerned parties were notified of the decisions on Thursday and have 10 days to request a reasoned decision. The decisions remain subject to appeal under Article 61 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. (ANI)