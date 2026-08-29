National Sports Day celebrated at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium with tribute to 'Wizard of Hockey'

On the occasion of National Sports Day and the birth anniversary of 'Wizard of Hockey' Major Dhyan Chand, the Dhyanchand Foundation organised a special sporting programme at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, to honour the immortal legacy of the hockey legend and inspire the next generation of sportspersons. According to a press release, the programme was organised under the leadership of Gaurav Dhyan Chand, Grandson of Major Dhyan Chand, President, Dhyanchand Foundation, President, Orienteering Sport Federation, and CEO, E Sports Games Federation, with a vision to take forward the values of excellence, discipline, sportsmanship and service to the nation that Major Dhyan Chand represented throughout his life.

The celebrations began with a floral prayer offering at the statue of Major Dhyan Chand, paying tribute to one of India's greatest sporting icons. A special hockey match between students of SS Mota Singh Public School and Shaheed Bishan Singh Memorial School was subsequently organised at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The young players had the opportunity to play at the historic venue and experience the legacy of Indian hockey first-hand.

The programme also featured an Orienteering Tournament in the Sprint Format, with participation from members of the Delhi Trail Tribe Club and TrailO, a special type of orienteering for para-athletes, underlining the importance of accessibility and inclusivity in sport. In a special grassroots initiative called the "Back to School" programme, the Dhyanchand Foundation felicitated school students and distributed hockey sticks free of cost, with the objective of encouraging more children to take up hockey and ensuring that sporting equipment does not become a barrier to participation.

The event was attended by several prominent personalities from the sporting, social and media fraternity, including Shri Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India. Tirkey praised the Dhyanchand Foundation and Gaurav Dhyan Chand for preserving Major Dhyan Chand's legacy and encouraging young children to take up hockey. He assured the foundation of Hockey India's full support in efforts to promote the sport and strengthen India's presence on the international stage.

"As the President of Hockey India, I am truly grateful to the Dhyanchand Foundation and Gaurav Dhyan Chand for continuing to keep the legacy and spirit of hockey alive. Major Dhyan Chand is not merely a name in the history of Indian hockey; he is an inspiration for generations of players. It is heartening to see young children being encouraged to take up hockey and to see sporting activities being organised in his memory. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Dhyanchand Foundation and assure them of all possible support from Hockey India in our collective endeavour to take Indian hockey forward and keep the Tricolour flying high on the international stage," he said. Nandan Jha, Secretary General, Gandhi Mandela Foundation and Founder, E Sports Games Federation, said: "Hockey has given India a century of pride, passion and sporting excellence, and at the heart of that glorious journey stands Major Dhyan Chand. His three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936 established him as one of the greatest sporting legends not only of India but of Asia. His legacy transcends generations and continues to inspire the sporting community."

Gaurav Dhyan Chand, Grandson of Major Dhyan Chand and President, Dhyanchand Foundation, said: "For our family, National Sports Day is not only an occasion to remember Major Dhyan Chand; it is a responsibility to carry forward his values. His greatest legacy is not simply the goals he scored or the medals he won, but the discipline, humility, dedication and love for the nation that he embodied." "Through the Dhyanchand Foundation, our endeavour is to bring children closer to sport, provide encouragement and equipment to young athletes, and create opportunities for para-athletes and emerging sporting talent. When we see children holding a hockey stick and dreaming of representing India, we feel that the spirit of Major Dhyan Chand is truly alive," he added.

Gursharan Singh, Secretary General, E Sports Games Federation and former President & Secretary General, Paralympic Committee of India, said: "Sport has the extraordinary power to unite people, build character and create a sense of purpose. Major Dhyan Chand's life is one of the finest examples of how sporting excellence can become a source of national inspiration. Today, it is equally important that we make sport inclusive and accessible to everyone." Rahul Swami, CEO, Paralympic Committee of India, said: "The true strength of Indian sport lies in creating opportunities for every talented athlete, irrespective of their circumstances or physical abilities. The participation of para-athletes in today's programme is an important step towards strengthening the culture of inclusion in Indian sport."

"Major Dhyan Chand's legacy reminds us that sporting excellence begins with opportunity, determination and the right environment. Initiatives such as these can inspire a new generation of athletes to believe that representing India is a dream within their reach," he added. (ANI)