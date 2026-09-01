China Masters: Unnati Hooda bows out in opening round

The 18-year-old, ranked world number 25, lost to Kim 21-10, 21-18 in 37 minutes at Shenzhen Sports Centre Gymnasium in China, as per Olympics.com.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 19:14 IST
China Masters: Unnati Hooda bows out in opening round
Unnati Hooda (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's rising shuttler Unnati Hooda bowed out of the China Masters 2026 in the first round, with a loss to world number 12 Kim Ga-eun in the women's singles opening round on Tuesday at Shenzhen. The 18-year-old, ranked world number 25, lost to Kim 21-10, 21-18 in 37 minutes at Shenzhen Sports Centre Gymnasium in China, as per Olympics.com.

Kim raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening game and raised her advantage to 11-3 in the mid-game interval. The South Korean maintained control after the break and won the first game. In the second game, Unnati bounced back well, with a 3-0 lead, but Kim managed to move ahead to a 7-5 lead, before Indian took back the lead briefly at 15-14. Trailing 16-18, Unnati won two points to level the scores, but Kim bounced back to win the final three points and sealed the match.

It was the first head-to-head meeting between Unnati and Kim, with the latter having won the Macau Open title in June and was a part of the South Africa's gold medal-winning women's team at the Asian Games 2023. Previously before this, Unnati had made it to the second round of her Badminton World Championship (BWF) debut last month in New Delhi.

In the men's doubles, MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan retired from their opening match against China's Chen Boyang and Liu Yi while trailing 11-8 in the first game. On Wednesday, Indian stars Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will be in action in the ongoing BWF Super 750 tournament. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says U.S. likely to announce Iran bank sanctions this week

Bessent says U.S. likely to announce Iran bank sanctions this week

Global
2
More than 10 EU countries eager to contribute to Lebanon mission, EU foreign policy chief says

More than 10 EU countries eager to contribute to Lebanon mission, EU foreign...

Global
3
Egypt expects drone-damaged Damietta regasification vessel to resume operations in fourth quarter

Egypt expects drone-damaged Damietta regasification vessel to resume operati...

Global
4
MP Cabinet approves over Rs 41,000 crore for infrastructure, development and welfare works

MP Cabinet approves over Rs 41,000 crore for infrastructure, development and...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Where Dental Insurance Falls Short: Medicaid and CHIP Children Struggle to Find Specialist Care

Raising Revenue Right: How Smarter Tax Systems Can Finance Development Without Hurting Growth

Affordable Power, Bankable Systems: Africa’s New Route to Universal Electricity Access for All

More Rain, Less River Water: A Growing Himalayan Hydrology Puzzle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026