President Murmu congratulates Mirabai Chanu for Asian Games silver, calls her journey “an inspiration to younger generation”

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning silver in the women’s 49 kg category at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, saying her journey stands as an inspiration to the younger generation of athletes. In an X post, the President of India congratulated Mirabai Chanu on winning silver in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026, praising her achievements across major international tournaments and calling her journey an inspiration for young athletes.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026. This achievement brings India a weightlifting medal at the Asian Games after 28 years. With medals at several prestigious international tournaments, including the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, your journey stands as an inspiration to the younger generation of athletes,” reads the post on X. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Mirabai Chanu on winning the silver.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a post on X, writing, "A special Silver for @mirabai_chanu ! Congratulations to her on winning the medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting event. Her determination and consistency continue to inspire the nation. India is proud of her. Best wishes for her future endeavours: PM @narendramodi" Chanu secured her maiden Asian Games medal with a combined lift of 198 kg, ending a long wait for a podium finish at the continental event. The Olympic medallist completed all three of her snatch attempts, lifting 83kg, 85kg and 87kg.

In the clean and jerk, she opened with 107 kg before successfully lifting 111 kg in her second attempt to finish with a total of 198 kg. North Korea’s Ri Song Gum won gold with a total lift of 215 kg, while Wijayana claimed bronze. The silver marked another significant milestone in Chanu’s decorated career. A Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games champion, she became the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleshwari to win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

Chanu had narrowly missed an Asian Games podium finish at Hangzhou in 2023, when an injury forced her to withdraw from her final clean and jerk attempt, leaving her fourth. The 32-year-old entered the Aichi-Nagoya Games after winning gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, adding another major medal to her collection.

Born in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, Chanu began formal weightlifting training in 2008. She rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most celebrated athletes, with her journey inspiring a new generation of weightlifters. India’s medal tally currently stands at 11 medals, comprising one gold, five silver and five bronze, with the country placed 12th in the overall standings. (ANI)