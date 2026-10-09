Keya Badugu clinches Southern India Golf Championship title after dramatic playoff

Delhi's Keya Kumar Badugu won the Ladies title at the IGU Bio-Gen Rotary Southern India Golf Championship for Ladies and Junior Girls, defeating Kolkata's Anaahat Bindra in a playoff at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) course in Bengaluru. Keya and Anaahat finished tied at one-under-par 215 after 54 holes, with Keya returning rounds of 73, 71 and 71, while Anaahat carded 70, 72 and 73. Priya Kumari finished third with an aggregate of 220, following rounds of 75, 70 and 75.

The three-day championship witnessed a closely contested battle between the two leading golfers. Anaahat made an impressive start, taking the opening-round lead with a two-under-par 70, three strokes ahead of Keya. She maintained her lead after the second round with an even-par 72, while Keya moved into second position with a one-under-par 71, reducing the deficit to two strokes heading into the final day. The final round saw a notable turnaround in the closing stages. Keya, who was two-over-par for the day after 14 holes, recorded three consecutive birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th holes, bringing her round to one-under-par. A par on the closing 18th secured a final-round 71 and a championship aggregate of 215.

Anaahat, who had led the competition through the first two rounds, returned a final-round 73, including birdies on the first and tenth holes. With both players finishing level at one-under-par, the championship was decided through a playoff, in which Keya prevailed to claim the Ladies title. The IGU Bio-Gen Rotary Southern India Golf Championship is an important event on the Indian Golf Union's national competitive calendar. Bringing together leading women amateur golfers and promising junior players from across India, the 54-hole championship provides a competitive platform for assessing golfing ability, consistency and performance under pressure.

The championship also contributes to the development of women's and junior golf in India by offering young players opportunities to compete at the national level, gain tournament experience and strengthen their competitive standing. Such events play an important role in preparing emerging golfers for higher levels of competition, including international amateur tournaments. Keya, who has represented India in international amateur golf, displayed remarkable composure and grit at the Southern India Championship, marking another significant achievement in her golfing career. Her performance in the closing stages of the final round, particularly the three consecutive birdies that helped her overcome the deficit, proved decisive in taking the contest into a playoff.

Keya's victory, achieved after a closely fought 54-hole contest, adds to her growing experience on the national amateur circuit and reflects the opportunities such championships provide for the development of women's golf in India. (ANI)