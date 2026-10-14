KCL season 2 auction set for October 17, 300-plus players to go under hammer

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is set to conduct its season 2 player auction on October 17, 2026, with a total player purse of Rs 5 crore and more than 300 players expected to go under the hammer after the central trials attracted over 6,000 registrations. The league conducted central trials in Sonipat and Rohtak, providing kabaddi players with an opportunity to compete for selection ahead of the upcoming season, according to a press release.

The auction is expected to feature several prominent kabaddi players, including Asian Games gold medallists and members of India’s national team. Sunil Malik, who captained India at the Asian Games, along with Ayan Lochab, Ankit Jaglan and Jaideep Dahiya, are among the key names expected to draw attention during the bidding. Other prominent players expected to feature in the auction include Meetu Sharma, Neeraj Narwal, Yogesh Dahiya, Vijay Malik, Surjeet Narwal and Nitin Dhankar.

The presence of established players with international experience is expected to add an important dimension to the auction, with franchise owners assessing their options as they look to build competitive squads for season 2. The total player purse of Rs 5 crore will be divided among 10 teams, with each franchise receiving Rs 50 lakh to build its squad.

Ahead of season 2, KCL has added two new franchises, Kurukshetra Knights and Jhajjar Jaguars, expanding the league’s franchise base to 10 teams. Their inclusion is expected to create additional opportunities for players and intensify competition among franchises as they prepare their squads for the upcoming campaign. Kuldeep Dalal, President of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of Haryana, extended his best wishes to the Kabaddi Champions League ahead of the auction. He wished the organisers, participating franchises and players success, expressing hope that the upcoming season would provide greater opportunities for kabaddi talent and contribute to the continued development of the sport.

The October 17 auction will be a key milestone in finalising the franchise line-ups for KCL season 2. With more than 300 players expected to go under the hammer, the event will play an important role in shaping the participating teams ahead of the competition. The Kabaddi Champions League aims to provide a competitive platform for kabaddi players, promote regional sporting talent and contribute to the continued growth of the sport across India. (ANI)