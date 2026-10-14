MYAS clears 281-member Indian contingent for Asian Para Games 2026

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has cleared 168 athletes for the upcoming 5th Asian Para Games 2026, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. A total contingent of 281 members has been cleared, comprising 168 athletes, 98 team officials/supporting staff and 15 contingent staff. The contingent size is significantly smaller in this edition when compared to the previous edition held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, where India fielded 303 athletes. This edition of the Para Asian Games will be held from October 18 to 24.

The sharp drop in the contingent size is owing to the absence of disciplines such as Blind Chess, Para-Rowing and Para-Canoeing in which India had fielded athletes, as well as the strict quota restrictions by the Organising Committee in many sporting disciplines. In para athletics, the largest contingent that India fielded last time, of 123 athletes, the quota restrictions have brought down the number to 62 athletes, as per a press release. Of the 168 athletes, 112 are male, and 56 are female, who will compete across 11 disciplines.

The discipline-wise breakdown is as follows:-Para Athletics: 62 athletes (46 Male, 16 Female)-Para Badminton: 28 athletes (17 Male, 11 Female)-Para Swimming: 16 athletes (14 Male, 2 Female)-Para Shooting: 13 athletes (7 Male, 6 Female)-Para Archery: 11 athletes (6 Male, 5 Female)-Blind Football: 10 athletes (10 Male)-Para Table-Tennis: 10 athletes (4 Male, 6 Female)-Para Powerlifting: 8 athletes (4 Male, 4 Female)-Para Judo: 7 athletes (2 Male, 5 Female)-Boccia: 2 athletes (1 Male, 1 Female)-Para Cycling: 1 athlete (1 Male) The contingent will be supported by 113 officials, including coaches, support staff, medical staff and NPC officials.

Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games. The honour brings together two of India’s most accomplished para-athletes, whose careers have been defined by excellence, resilience and a relentless pursuit of sporting success.

Pramod Bhagat, one of India’s most decorated para badminton players, has won six Asian Para Games medals between 2014 and 2023: two Gold and four bronze. Bhavina Patel, one of India’s leading para table tennis players, has won two Asian Para Games medals between 2018 and 2023: one Silver and one Bronze. (ANI)