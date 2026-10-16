Anurag Thakur congratulates Pranavi Urs on Asian Games Golf gold, hails IGPL's Rs 1 crore award

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday congratulated Pranavi Urs on her historic achievement of becoming the first woman to win a gold medal in golf at the recently concluded Asian Games, saying her success would inspire young girls across the country.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 21:04 IST
Anurag Thakur congratulates Pranavi Urs on Asian Games Golf gold, hails IGPL's Rs 1 crore award
BJP MP Anurag Thakur. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday congratulated Pranavi Urs on her historic achievement of becoming the first woman to win a gold medal in golf at the recently concluded Asian Games, saying her success would inspire young girls across the country. He also lauded IGPL for providing a platform for emerging golfers and noted that IGPL had awarded her a prize purse of Rs 1 crore.

Pranavi became the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games when she triumphed in Japan on October 3. Pranavi was honoured with a Rs 1 crore cheque from Thakur at the DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club on Friday.

"I would like to congratulate Pranavi, the first woman to win a gold medal in golf at the Asian Games, on this remarkable achievement. She has shown lakhs of young girls across India that it is possible for India to win gold medals in golf—and that more such medals can be won in the future. Most impressive of all is her confidence; she even says she is ready to take on and defeat the boys on the golf course. I am also grateful to IGPL and AM Green for organising such competitive tournaments, which provide young, budding golfers with a platform to showcase their skills... IGPL has also awarded her a prize purse of Rs 1 crore,” Thakur told ANI. Thakur called for more tournaments like the ongoing India Championship underway in New Delhi, urging corporate companies to invest in sports and support the development of sporting events, while noting that private investment plays a crucial role alongside government efforts in strengthening sports infrastructure and funding.

"I would simply say that more such tournaments should be organised and that more companies should come forward to invest. After all, sports cannot receive the necessary funding without corporate investment. While governments do make their own efforts, competitions and championships like these become truly exceptional when companies step in to invest,” he added. (ANI)

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