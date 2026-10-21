Commonwealth Sport Executive Board welcomes progress towards Amdavad 2030 CWG

The Commonwealth Sport Executive Board met last week to review progress across the Movement, recognising the successful delivery of Glasgow 2026 and the next phase of preparations for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad, India, in 2030. Following the conclusion of Glasgow 2026, the Board paid tribute to Commonwealth Games Scotland for its instrumental role in bringing the Games back to Scotland, and to the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company for delivering such a successful event. The Board also recognised the importance of building on the Games’ achievements as the Commonwealth Sport Movement looks ahead to its centenary celebrations, as per a press release.

With the baton now firmly handed to India, preparations for Amdavad 2030 are progressing, with important steps taken to establish the structures needed to deliver the Games, which will mark 100 years since the first Commonwealth Games were held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. Amdavad was confirmed as host at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow in November 2025.

The Amdavad 2030 Organising Company (OC) was formally incorporated on 31 August 2026 and held its first Board meeting in late September. Thennarasan has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. A senior Indian Administrative Service officer, he has previously served as Municipal Commissioner of Amdavad and Surat, and as Principal Secretary for Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities in the Gujarat Government, bringing extensive experience in public administration, urban development and sports governance.

Preparations are underpinned by strong support and commitment from India's leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Commonwealth Games Association of India President PT Usha. The next priority will be to recruit key executive and director roles to build the organisational capacity needed to accelerate preparations and drive forward the planning and delivery of the Games.

Commonwealth Sport continues to work closely with the Organising Company, the Commonwealth Games Association of India, government partners and the International Federation community to support preparations and maintain momentum at this important stage, including through its representation on the Organising Company’s Board. “Glasgow delivered a fantastic celebration of Commonwealth sport, and we thank everyone who made it happen, from the athletes, the volunteers, the city and our partners across Scotland. With the baton now in India’s hands, we are entering an important phase in the journey towards Amdavad 2030. With the establishment of the Organising Company, the appointment of Shri M.Thennarasan as CEO, and the recruitment process of the wider leadership team, the foundations for the Centenary Games are being laid," Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said.

“Our collective focus now is on building the capacity, accelerating preparations and maintaining the momentum needed to deliver a successful Centenary Games. We will continue working closely with our partners in India to support progress and planning towards a Games that celebrates 100 years of Commonwealth Sport," he added. (ANI)