'Next time it will be Gold': Para judoka Kokila after returning to India with Silver in Asian Para Games 2026

Indian para judoka Kokila Kaushik vowed to return stronger and target gold at the next competition after returning to India with a silver medal from the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday evening. Kokila, who won silver in the women's J2 52kg category, was part of the Indian para judo contingent that returned to New Delhi after securing two medals at the continental event. Kapil Parmar claimed bronze in the men's J1 70kg category.

Speaking to ANI at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where family members welcomed the returning athletes, Kokila expressed satisfaction at winning a medal for the country while reiterating her ambition to finish on top of the podium next time. "I just won a silver medal. We hoped for gold, but we got silver this time, so we are happy for now. I mean, we got a medal for India, and next time it will be gold," she told ANI.

"I am feeling very good to make India feel proud," she added. Kokila, who had won bronze at the previous Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in 2023, said her focus would now shift to upcoming major competitions.

"The World Games are next year, and after that there are the 2028 Paralympics. I will practice well for that," she said. Kokila lost to Kyrgyzstan's Aibike Ulanbek Kyzy in the gold medal bout in Aichi-Nagoya, with the contest ending in just 21 seconds after her opponent secured victory by Ippon.

Munawar Anzar, CEO of the Indian Blind and Para Judo Association, said the contingent was proud of its two-medal return but acknowledged the growing competitiveness of the sport. "We are very proud. The biggest thing is that when we win medals for India in the Para Asian Games and the Paralympics, there's a different kind of pride when the flag goes up. So we definitely won two medals, and we are extremely happy about it because we prepared really well. But as the competition keeps moving forward, it's getting harder and harder. So right now, our entire focus is on a very big upcoming tournament, the World Games, and we are preparing for that. We have to bring home medals there too, and then the next one. Our target for the LA Paralympics is to win at least two medals, just like we did here," Anzar told ANI.

Speaking about Kokila's performance, Anzar said the 22-year-old had time to develop and bridge the gap with more experienced competitors. "The thing with Kokila is that she is the youngest in her weight category. She just turned 22, and other athletes in her category are around 28 to 30 years old from places like Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan. They are very strong players. It will take her another year or two to reach that level and beat them," he said.

Meanwhile, Parmar, who won bronze in the men's J1 70kg event, said he was determined to return with a medal after missing out on the final. "I competed in the 70 kg category this time. I lost in the semifinals to an Indonesian athlete, but then we worked even harder for the bronze. Our coach told us we couldn't return empty-handed. We had worked so hard, so we wanted the bronze. I ended up beating Indonesia again within a few minutes to secure the bronze," he said.

Parmar defeated Indonesia's Shidqi Rafli Ahnaf by Ippon in 69 seconds in the bronze medal match. The result added to his Asian Para Games medal collection after he won silver at Hangzhou in 2023. The 25-year-old had made history at the Paris 2024 Paralympics by becoming the first Indian judoka to win a Paralympic medal, securing bronze. His journey back to the sport followed an accident in which he was electrocuted while working in a waterlogged field, leaving him completely blind. After recovering in hospital, he returned to judo and trained at an academy in Lucknow under coach Anzar.

Reflecting on his latest medal, Parmar said he was disappointed not to win gold but grateful to have returned with a podium finish. "There's a little sadness about missing the gold because we had prepared for it. But it's okay; it's God's blessing that we didn't return empty-handed. We managed to bring back a medal. I want to thank the government, the Sports Minister, PM Modi ji. TOPS, OGQ. I want to thank everyone, and all my fellow countrymen, and hope that their love and blessings continue just like this," he said.

Recalling the moment the Indian tricolour was raised during the medal ceremony, Parmar added, "That feeling is amazing; I just got a little teary-eyed. I mean, it's the love of the whole country. It feels really good. We get goosebumps. We feel that because our coach supports us so much. The whole TOPS team, PM Narendra Modi ji's entire team, is working hard to take the athletes forward. They motivate us every time; they tweet; they send emails to all the players, and they stay right behind us to see if there's any issue or problem, constantly telling us to focus on our preparation because they are right there with us." "Many thanks to the people of the country, and I have dedicated this medal I won to my mother," he said.

Kokila's father, Krishna Kumar Kaushik, said the family had hoped she would improve on her previous bronze medal by winning gold this time, adding that she would continue working towards that goal. "My daughter Kokila Kaushik won a bronze medal at the previous Para Asian Games in China. Now, our target was gold. But we will try for that the next time; she's going to give it her all—she'll put in the effort, use her mind, and work with full energy. And the coaches will fix whatever mistakes kept them from getting the gold, and she'll practice her judo over and over again," he said.

"They were really happy about the medal. We wanted a change in the colour of the medal, because if the medal's colour changes, our lives will change, our child's life will change, and we'll feel like we're actually doing something for the country. Thank you to everyone across the country. Huge congratulations, and blessings to Kokila, my daughter," he concluded. (ANI)