Indian cue icon Pankaj Advani becomes world champion for 29th time

Indian cue legend Pankaj Advani clinched his 29th career world title after defeating England's Robert Hall 1906-1206 in the final of the WBL World Billiards Championship in Birmingham, producing a stunning 587 break to seal a memorable victory. The 41-year-old, the only Indian to reach the semifinals, showcased his experience and scoring prowess to overcome Hall in a gruelling five-hour final, extending his remarkable record in cue sports.

The title clash carried significance for both players, with Hall having reached the World Billiards Championship final five times previously without winning the title. Advani, meanwhile, was looking to add another crown to his unprecedented collection of world titles. Advani began the contest with a 91 break before Hall responded with an impressive 203 run to take the lead. As the match approached the two-hour mark, the two finalists remained closely positioned on the scoreboard before Advani produced another century to move ahead.

Hall then stepped up his game, compiling a mammoth 331 break in a high-quality spell of billiards to surge more than 300 points ahead of the multiple-time world champion. With less than two hours remaining, Advani found himself under pressure as Hall continued to extend his advantage. At 697-1014, with 115 minutes left on the clock, the Englishman appeared well placed to secure his maiden world title.

However, Advani responded with a fluent 210 break to reduce the deficit to around 100 points. An opportunity soon presented itself when Hall missed a regulation shot, bringing the Indian back to the table. Advani capitalised on the opening with a remarkable 587 break, the highest of this year's World Billiards Championship, turning the contest decisively in his favour and putting the title beyond Hall's reach.

Advani eventually sealed the final 1906-1206, adding another major milestone to his illustrious career. Earlier in the tournament, Advani defeated compatriot Sourav Kothari 1134-575 in the three-hour quarterfinal before overcoming in-form English cueist David Causier 1607-1271 in the semifinals.

The championship featured leading players from across the world, with former world champion Michael Ferreira being absent following his retirement from competitive billiards. Advani will now switch disciplines and begin preparations for the IBSF World Snooker Championship, scheduled to be held in Indore in mid-November, as he targets his 30th world title.

Final score: Pankaj Advani (India) beat Robert Hall (England) 1906-1206. Breaks (50 and over): Advani: 587, 210, 197, 149, 147, 99, 91, 91, 55.Hall: 331, 203, 109, 87, 68, 50. (ANI)