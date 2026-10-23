BCCI appoints Parvinder Awana as Chairman of Junior Cricket Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former India fast bowler Parvinder Awana as Chairman of the Junior Cricket Committee, along with Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav as members, following a selection process involving screening and interviews of applicants by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC)

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 16:18 IST
BCCI appoints Parvinder Awana as Chairman of Junior Cricket Committee
Former India fast bowler Parvinder Awana (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former India fast bowler Parvinder Awana as Chairman of the Junior Cricket Committee, along with Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav as members, following a selection process involving screening and interviews of applicants by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), according to the BCCI release. The fifth member of the Junior Cricket Committee will be appointed shortly.

Awana played two T20Is for India and featured in 62 First-Class matches, taking 191 wickets. The former fast bowler represented Delhi, India A and Rest of India, besides playing in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). After retirement, he moved into coaching, working with Delhi’s U16, U19 and U23 teams, as well as India U19 and various BCCI/COE high-performance programmes. Das, a former Assam and Goa fast bowler, played 49 First-Class matches and took 166 wickets. He represented India U19 and India A and later worked as India U19 bowling coach and as the bowling coach of the Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy team.

Patel represented Gujarat and Baroda and played for India A, besides featuring in the Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Irani Trophy. He worked as a coach with Baroda and Gujarat across U19, U23 and senior teams, and was Head Coach of the Baroda U23 team in the 2025-26 season. Yadav represented India A and played 83 First-Class matches during his playing career. He was also part of India’s U19 World Cup-winning squad in 2000. Following his playing career with Hyderabad, he took up coaching, serving as Head Coach of the Hyderabad senior and U23 teams, and has served as a BCCI Match Referee since 2022.

Junior Cricket Committee: Parvinder Awana (Chairperson), Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel, N. Arjun Yadav. (ANI)

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