Manchester United reportedly eyeing Carrick's replacement after series of poor results

Manchester United is eyeing replacements for Michael Carrick as the former club legend's future as a manager is in serious doubt following a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Man United's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford continues to pile up pressure and losses on Carrick, who was roped in for a full-time deal after leading multi-time Premier League champions to the UEFA Champions League after a rocky start to their league campaign, replacing Ruben Amorim as an interim manager before taking up the full-time task ahead of the 2026-27 season.

It was the second poor result of the week for the Red Devils, having lost to UEFA Champions League debutants Como by 4-1 on Wednesday. Manchester United are struggling to keep themselves afloat in the points table, sitting at 16th spot, just a point above the relegation zone. They have gone eight games without a win across all competitions.

Former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and ex-Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, both currently not roped in by any team, are among top contenders to take Carrikc's spot. Former Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna impressed in talks with United's hierarchy back in summer-2024 before the club decided to retain Erik ten Hag.

Antonio Conte, who left Napoli in the summer, would be open to talks if contacted by Premier League giants. Manchester United, as per sources, spent time doing research on coaches before handing a two-year deal to Carrick after a successful interim spell. It is also understood that the club is prepared for Carrick's departure.

After the loss to Bournemouth, Carrick was questioned about his future, to which he replied, "I totally understand the situation," he said. "I am not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. Carrying on as normal," he signed off. (ANI)