Manchester United reportedly eyeing Carrick's replacement after series of poor results

Man United's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford continues to pile up pressure and losses on Carrick, who was roped in for a full-time deal after leading multi-time Premier League champions to the UEFA Champions League after a rocky start to their league campaign, replacing Ruben Amorim as an interim manager before taking up the full-time task ahead of the 2026-27 season. 

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 12:13 IST
Manchester United reportedly eyeing Carrick's replacement after series of poor results
Michael Carrick. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United is eyeing replacements for Michael Carrick as the former club legend's future as a manager is in serious doubt following a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Man United's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford continues to pile up pressure and losses on Carrick, who was roped in for a full-time deal after leading multi-time Premier League champions to the UEFA Champions League after a rocky start to their league campaign, replacing Ruben Amorim as an interim manager before taking up the full-time task ahead of the 2026-27 season.

It was the second poor result of the week for the Red Devils, having lost to UEFA Champions League debutants Como by 4-1 on Wednesday. Manchester United are struggling to keep themselves afloat in the points table, sitting at 16th spot, just a point above the relegation zone. They have gone eight games without a win across all competitions.

Former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and ex-Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, both currently not roped in by any team, are among top contenders to take Carrikc's spot. Former Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna impressed in talks with United's hierarchy back in summer-2024 before the club decided to retain Erik ten Hag.

Antonio Conte, who left Napoli in the summer, would be open to talks if contacted by Premier League giants. Manchester United, as per sources, spent time doing research on coaches before handing a two-year deal to Carrick after a successful interim spell. It is also understood that the club is prepared for Carrick's departure.

After the loss to Bournemouth, Carrick was questioned about his future, to which he replied, "I totally understand the situation," he said. "I am not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. Carrying on as normal," he signed off. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026