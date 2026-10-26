DC need wicketkeeper-batter, GG seek pace bowling cover, says Reema Malhotra ahead of WPL auction

Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra said that Delhi Capitals (DC) must address their wicketkeeper-batter and bowling options, while Gujarat Giants (GG) need to strengthen their pace attack and build squad depth during the Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 15:53 IST
DC need wicketkeeper-batter, GG seek pace bowling cover, says Reema Malhotra ahead of WPL auction
Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra (Photo: Instagram/reemamalhotra017). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra said that Delhi Capitals (DC) must address their wicketkeeper-batter and bowling options, while Gujarat Giants (GG) need to strengthen their pace attack and build squad depth during the Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction on Wednesday. The Capitals, who have finished as runners-up three times in a row, will look to address key gaps in their squad as they aim to win their maiden WPL title.

"The biggest gap is that they don't have a wicketkeeper batter. Taniyaa Bhatia was there before but has been released, and Lizelle Lee has been let go of too, so Delhi's main priority will be to sort out that spot," JioStar expert Reema said on JioStar. She also highlighted the demand for wicketkeepers at the auction, noting that several teams would be looking to fill the position.

"This WPL auction is going to be a jackpot for the wicketkeepers, because almost every team needs one," she said. Malhotra pointed out that Delhi's overseas contingent, comprising Laura Wolvaardt, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp and Chinelle Henry, was settled. However, the team needs additional bowling options after releasing Alana King and Sneh Rana.

She added that Delhi could benefit from signing a leg-spinner, an off-spinner or an Indian all-rounder to strengthen their bowling combination and provide a sixth bowling option. "In the spin department, they have Shree Charani, and Nandni Sharma will lead the pace attack. But they need support bowlers as they have released Alana King and Sneh Rana, because Shree Charani cannot be the lone spinner," she said.

"Either a leg spinner, an off-spinner, or an Indian all-rounder would help Delhi, because without that, they won't have a sixth bowling option," she added. On Gujarat Giants' requirements, Malhotra said the franchise was unlikely to pursue several high-profile players and should instead focus on securing suitable backups for its key performers.

"Gujarat Giants are not going to be in the hunt for many big players. They mainly need backups for their main players. Renuka Singh Thakur and Kashvee Gautam are their main pacers, but Kashvee is injury-prone and Renuka is struggling for form. It's a long tournament, so you need a backup pacer, because they have released Titas Sadhu," she said. Malhotra stressed that Gujarat should prioritise an Indian pacer who could either provide cover for the existing bowling attack or immediately strengthen the playing XI.

"So, Gujarat need a backup pacer, or someone who comes straight into the XI, and that too an Indian pacer. They have Kanika Ahuja, but even if she plays in the playing XI, Gujarat will still need a bowling all-rounder. Maybe a leg spinner," she added. She also noted that Gujarat's limited purse would make their auction strategy crucial, with the team needing to identify players capable of making a decisive impact.

"The purse is not that big, but they need a match-winner in this team," Malhotra said. (ANI)

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