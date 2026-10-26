Raina praises Varma, Reddy after India’s thrilling chase against Kiwis, lauds Iyer’s captaincy

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina praised Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy for their performances in India’s thrilling chase in the second T20I against New Zealand, highlighting Varma's middle-order batting prowess. He drew parallels between Varma’s approach and that of former India greats Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, who batted in the middle order, saying the young batter possesses the “same quality” as the duo.

He also welcomed Reddy's positive approach and lauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback. Varma and Reddy's unbeaten 69-run partnership off 30 balls helped India script a record chase in the final five overs of a T20I during their second match against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. India needed 68 runs from the final five overs to chase down a target of 181, with Tilak and Nitish combining to take the team to victory with one ball to spare. The 68 runs scored in the final five overs marked India's highest successful chase during that phase of a T20I, surpassing their previous best of 60 runs against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the 2022 T20 World Cup. In the memorable World Cup encounter, Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 guided India to victory.

The victory gave India a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The third match is scheduled to be played in Wellington on October 27. “No, India are doing really well at the moment. Take Tilak Varma, for instance. When Yuvi Pa (Yuvraj Singh), Dhoni bhai (MS Dhoni) and I used to bat at No. 5, 6, 7 and 8, we had a certain passion, and I feel Tilak has that same quality. He is a player with a different mindset and has done exceptionally well. He is contributing with the ball too," Raina told ANI.

“Nitish is also batting differently, and it is good to see that positive mindset. It was also nice to see Bhuvneshwar make a comeback as well," he added. Raina also lauded Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, saying his leadership approach stands out in the T20 format after many years, and extended his best wishes to Iyer as he builds his legacy.

“Shreyas Iyer has done well, but the way the captaincy is being handled, I think I have seen a captain with this kind of approach in this format after many years. He is building a different legacy, and my best wishes are with him," he added. Shreyas Iyer has established himself as a successful captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having led three franchises, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, to the final.

His biggest achievement came in 2024, when he guided KKR to their third IPL title. He continued his impressive run as captain in 2025, leading Punjab Kings to the final. He took over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title earlier this year. (ANI)