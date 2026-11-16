"You have to know how to lose": Spain coach de la Fuente after England snap 43-match unbeaten run

Following his side's loss to England in their UEFA Nations League clash, which snapped their 43-match unbeaten run, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said that one has to know "how to win and how to lose" and praised the clinical performance put on by the one-time world champions. England ended Spain’s remarkable 43-match unbeaten run with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the world champions in Madrid, despite being reduced to 10 men in the closing stages of the Nations League clash. The clash ended the current world champions' 968-day undefeated run across all competitions, dating back to a March 2024 loss to Colombia in a friendly. This stands as the longest run by a European team across all competitions, excluding penalty shootouts, as per Goal.com.

Speaking after the match as quoted by Goal.com, de la Fuente said that the for the first 30 minutes, his team felt overwhelmed by England's dominance. "You have to know how to win and how to lose, and for the first 30 minutes we were overwhelmed. [England] were better; they established their dominance. Then things changed; we had some chances, and at 0-3 down, we have to acknowledge what we did," he said.

"But there are no excuses. Their goalkeeper was crucial. That 0-3 scoreline and the first half-hour really hampered us against a very strong opponent," he added. This marks Spain's only second home loss in 41 matches, with their previous one coming to England in 2018.

Detailing the physical toll and injuries in the squad, de la Fuente expressed pride in his "fantastic group of players". "When matches don't start well, adverse situations accumulate. [Marc] Pubill had an ankle problem, [Pau] Cubarsi had a muscle strain, [Martin] Zubimendi too... But we were able to recover, and the players gave their all," he said.

"It is a shame we didn't at least get a draw, but I am proud, and I insist again and again, of this fantastic group of players," he signed off. Thomas Tuchel’s side made a flying start, but had to wait until just before half-time to break the deadlock, with Harry Kane (45th minute) calmly converting from the penalty spot.

England carried that momentum into the second half, as Ezri Konsa (53rd minute) and Ben White (57th minute) struck early to put the visitors firmly in control at 3-0 just past the hour mark. However, the game took a dramatic turn when Elliot Anderson was sent off, before a penalty was awarded after Lamine Yamal was brought down off the ball.

Mikel Oyarzabal (65th minute) made no mistake from the spot, and Nico Williams (75th minute) soon pulled another goal back to set up a tense finale. But James Trafford produced a stunning double save to deny Spain and preserve England’s lead, sealing a memorable victory that brought Spain’s 43-match unbeaten streak to an end.

The reigning world and European champions had gone 43 competitive matches unbeaten, but now finish second behind England in their Nations League group, leaving them facing a tougher draw in next year’s quarter-finals. (ANI)