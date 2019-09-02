International Development News
Soccer-Injured Pogba replaced by Guendouzi in France squad

Reuters Paris
Updated: 02-09-2019 20:17 IST
Midfielder Paul Pogba was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in the France squad to face Albania and Andorra in Euro 2020 Group H qualifiers after picking up an ankle injury, the French federation said on Monday. The Manchester United player's absence earns Arsenal's Guendouzi, 20, his first call-up by coach Didier Deschamps.

World champions France host Albania on Saturday and Andorra three days later. Les Bleus are top of Group H with nine points from four games.

COUNTRY : France
