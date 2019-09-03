International Development News
Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 03-09-2019 15:53 IST
Rugby-McInally set to captain Scotland at World Cup - BBC

Edinburgh Rugby hooker Stuart McInally will captain Scotland at the World Cup in Japan this month after being chosen ahead of John Barclay and Greig Laidlaw, the BBC reported on Tuesday. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will officially name his 31-man squad for the tournament later on Tuesday.

The BBC reported that centers Huw Jones and Rory Hutchinson would miss out along with forwards Josh Strauss, Matt Fagerson and Magnus Bradbury. Scotland, quarter-finalists in 2015, kick-off their campaign in Pool A against Ireland on Sept. 22 before matches against Samoa, Russia and hosts Japan.

COUNTRY : Japan
