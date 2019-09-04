Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates P. V. Sindhu for winning gold at BWF

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan met ace shuttler Ms. P. V. Sindhu and her father Shri P. V. Ramana here today. Calling her a national pride, the Minister congratulated her and felicitated her for winning gold at BWF World Championship. He also wished her all the best for future endeavors, including Olympics 2020.

On the occasion, Shri Pradhan presented her and her father a commemorative coin issued by the Government of India Mint on the occasion of Nabakalebar festival and a traditional Odia shawl.

Calling her a youth icon capable of driving social change, Shri Pradhan suggested that she lend her voice to national missions and campaigns like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Shakti Abhiyan, putting an end to single-use plastic, etc., envisioned by Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Talking to media persons after meeting the Minister, Ms. P. V. Sindhu expressed her happiness and thanked Shri Dharmendra Pradhan for felicitating her. She also thanked Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited for supporting her.Ms. P. V. Sindhu is a brand ambassador of RINL.

(With Inputs from PIB)