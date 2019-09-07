Browns' Kitchens: Beckham 'ready to go' for Sunday

Odell Beckham Jr. is "ready to go" for the season opener on Sunday, Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Friday. Just a day earlier, the wide receiver said he was dealing with a lingering hip injury that prevents him from "opening up and sprinting."

Beckham didn't play in any preseason games but was a full participant in practice on Friday, The Plain Dealer reported. Beckham, 26, missed 16 of 32 games during his last two seasons with the New York Giants. He played all 16 games only once (2016) in five years there.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection said Thursday the injury is getting better. "It's something that hopefully that keeps progressing and gets better and not worse," he said.

The Browns will meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

