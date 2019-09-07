Calhoun homers twice as Rangers pull out win over Orioles

Willie Calhoun homered twice and drove in four runs, both career highs, to help the visiting Texas Rangers earn a 7-6 win against the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of their four-game series on Friday night. Shin-Soo Choo, Rougned Odor, and Elvis Andrus had two hits each, and Andrus delivered a two-run single in the seventh to move Texas ahead for the first time since it took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Richie Martin hit a three-run home run for the Orioles, Anthony Santander hit a two-run shot and Trey Mancini had a solo homer. Rangers rookie right-hander Brock Burke had pitched six innings in all three of his previous outings and hadn't allowed more than two runs in any game, but he allowed six runs and six hits in five innings against the Orioles, leaving him still in search of his first major league win.

Brett Martin (2-3) pitched a scoreless sixth before the Rangers scored three runs to move ahead in the seventh. Jose Leclerc pitched out of a jam in the ninth to record his 11th save.

Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy gave up five runs and eight hits in six-plus innings and the bullpen was unable to hold his slim lead. Bundy departed after allowing a double to Scott Heineman to start the seventh inning. Paul Fry (1-8) entered and walked the No. 8 and 9 hitters on four straight pitches to load the bases. After falling behind 2-0 to Choo, he singled to right to drive in a run and keep the bases full.

Shawn Armstrong came in to face Andrus and he singled to left-center to plate two more runs and give Texas a 7-6 lead. Burke was one out away from getting through the fifth inning with the score still tied at 4-4, but Santander hit his 18th homer of the season for a 6-4 lead.

Calhoun and Mancini traded solo homers in the first inning, then Martin hit a three-run homer in the second for a 4-1 lead. Calhoun matched him in the third to knot the game back up at 4-4.

