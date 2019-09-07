HI names 33 players for junior men's national coaching camp

Ahead of next month's Sultan of Johor Cup, Hockey India (HI) on Saturday named the 33 core probables list for the four-week junior men's national coaching camp beginning on Monday. Players will report at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru campus for the camp that concludes on October 7 ahead of the team's departure for 9th Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.

The annual tournament which begins on October 12 features a formidable line-up of teams such as Australia, Great Britain, New Zealand, Japan, India and hosts Malaysia. The core probable group has just one change with defender Yashdeep Siwach replacing Sundaram Singh Rajawat.

The group has been playing together for over a year now and they understands the team's short-comings which need to be niggled out ahead of the Sultan of Johor Cup where the India colts had won a silver in the previous edition. "The good thing about this group is that they have been playing together for a while and they very well understand the style of hockey, disciplined structure and quality they need to bring to the team.

"The disappointing outcome at the 8-Nations U-21 Invitational tournament is seen as a learning lesson for these players and in the next four weeks, their focus will be on improving their goal-scoring opportunities, show improved defence and attach with emphasis on speed. "They will also be attending regular psychology classes to improve mental strength and conditioning." stated David John, High Performance Director, Hockey India.

Core Probables List: Goalkeeper: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak

Defenders: Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam Mid-fielders: Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Forward: Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, Arshdeep Singh.

