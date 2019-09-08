Afghanistan set Bangladesh daunting target

Bangladesh reached the lunch interval unscathed on 30-0 on the fourth day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Chittagong Sunday, still needing 368 more runs to win. Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam was not out 21 with Liton Das on nine at the other end after steadily negotiating nine testing overs before the break.

Earlier the Afghans were dismissed for 260 in their second innings, setting Bangladesh a record 398-run target. The highest successful run chase in Bangladesh is 317-7 by New Zealand at the same ground in 2008.

Resuming at 237-8 after more than two hours' delay because of drizzle, Afghanistan added 23 runs to extend their lead close to 400-run mark. Yamin Ahmadzai was run out for nine and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan removed last man Zahir Khan, leaving Afsar Zazai stranded on 48.

Vecause of the rain delay, the fourth day's play is now scheduled to end at 5:40 pm (1140 GMT) with a minimum 73 overs to be bowled.

