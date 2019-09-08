Report: Vikings WR Diggs expected to play vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings standout receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to play despite being listed as questionable for the club's season-opening game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Diggs has been bothered by a hamstring injury. He sat out Wednesday's practice before being a limited participant in the next two days.

Assuming Diggs returns, he joins Adam Thielen in the starting lineup as they look to build on a historic 2018 season. Diggs set career highs last season with 102 receptions for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He and Thielen (113 receptions) became the first Vikings teammates to both eclipse 100 receptions in the same season.

They also both eclipsed 1,000 yards (Thielen had 1,373), a first for a Vikings duo since Randy Moss and Cris Carter did it in 2000.

